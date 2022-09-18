Foreign investors pumped Rs 12,000 crore into the Indian equity market so far this month on hopes that global central banks, particularly the US Fed, may go slow on rate hikes as inflation starts to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs infuse Rs 12,000 cr in Indian equities in Sep on hopes of slow rate hikes - September 18, 2022
- Foreign Portfolio Investors infuse Rs 12,000 cr in Indian equities in September on hopes of slow rate hikes - September 18, 2022
- Foreign Investors Infuse Rs 12,000 Crore In Indian Equities In September - September 18, 2022