Foreign investors infuse Rs 5,600 crore in Indian equities in September so far on expectations of better growth

Foreign investors have pumped in close to Rs 5,600 crore into the domestic equity markets in this month so far on expected growth in consumer spending in festive season and better macro fundamentals …
