This comes following a net investment of over Rs 36,200 crore in entire November, primarily due to weakening of the US dollar index and positivity about overall macroeconomic trends.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign investors injects Rs 10,555 cr in equities in December so far on moderating US inflation - December 18, 2022
- Combined erosion of Rs 1.22 lakh crore: How market valuation of top-10 most valued firms declined amid weak trend in equities - December 18, 2022
- European Equities Sharply Lower With Pharma, Telecoms Most Active Sectors - December 17, 2022