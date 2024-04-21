In April, foreign investors withdrew over ₹5,200 crore from Indian stocks. Per depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have recorded a net outflow of ₹5,254 crore, from Indian equities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign investors pull out ₹5,200 crore from Indian equities - April 21, 2024
- Invest in Equities While Mitigating Volatility With PHEQ - April 21, 2024
- FPIs Turn Cautious, Dump Indian Equities Over Rs 5,200 Crore In April So Far - April 21, 2024