The outflow in the month of January came following a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign Investors Pull Out Rs 15,236 Crore From Equities In January As China Reopens - January 22, 2023
- FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens - January 22, 2023
- Q3 earnings, global trends to guide market; equities may face volatility amid F&O expiry: Analysts - January 22, 2023