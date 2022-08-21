Foreign investors pump in ₹44,500 crores into Indian equities in three weeks of August

After turning net buyers last month, foreign investors have shown tremendous enthusiasm for Indian equities and have infused close to ₹44,500 crore in August so far amid softening of inflation in U.S.
