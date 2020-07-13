KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors have sold RM16.9 billion net of equities on Bursa Malaysia, year-to-date, MIDF Research said. However, compared with six other Asian markets, Malaysia still has the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign investors sell RM16.9 bil of local equities year-to-date - July 13, 2020
- Covid threat to equities’ lifeline - July 12, 2020
- European Equities: A Lack of Stats Leaves COVID-19 and Geopolitics in Focus - July 12, 2020