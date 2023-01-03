Foreign investors turned net sellers in the last trading week of 2022, offloading shares worth RM204.6 million against a net buy of RM51.2 million in the week prior. MIDF Research said it was a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities open lower on weak China data, growth fears - January 2, 2023
- Foreign investors sold RM204.6 mln of equities last week - January 2, 2023
- Sector-by-sector: What to watch in global equities this year - January 2, 2023