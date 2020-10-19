KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 19): Foreign selling of local equities on Bursa Malaysia surged to RM237.09 million last week, from RM28.38 million in the prior week, said MIDF Research. According to its weekly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign investors sold RM237.09m equities last week — MIDF - October 18, 2020
- The Halloween Effect: Why You Should Get Ready To Buy Equities In November - October 18, 2020
- Asia’s money managers look at Chinese equities, gold to hedge against any turbulence amid US elections - October 18, 2020