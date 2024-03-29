Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a net investment of around Rs 2.08 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets and Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the debt market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign investors inject Rs 2 lakh crore into equities in FY24 - March 29, 2024
- Foreign Investors Stage Phenomenal Comeback, Inject Rs 2 Lakh Cr Into Indian Equities In FY24 - March 29, 2024
- UK equities “no longer carry political risk premium” - March 29, 2024