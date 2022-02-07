KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors turned net sellers of Malaysian equities over the Chinese New Year holiday-shortened trading week to the tune of RM160.7mil after three weeks of foreign inflow.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: German Industrial Production and Geopolitics in Focus - February 6, 2022
- Foreign investors turn net sellers of RM160.7mil in local equities over CNY week - February 6, 2022
- Nigerian equities’ return hits N2.4tr - February 6, 2022