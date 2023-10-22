The future course of FPI investments in India will be shaped by not only global inflation and interest rate dynamics but also the intensity of global conflicts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign investors withdraw Rs 12,000 crore from Indian equities in October - October 22, 2023
- FPIs pull out Rs 12,000 crore from equities in October so far; invested Rs 5,700 crore in debt - October 22, 2023
- FPIs pull out ₹12,000 cr from equities in Oct so far; invest ₹5,700 cr in debt - October 22, 2023