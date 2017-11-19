Foreign investors have pumped in a whopping over $ 2 billion in the Indian equity markets this month so far, enthused by government’s announcement of recapitalising PSU banks, improvement in global sentiment and stable currency. This follows a net inflow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs inflow in equities at $2-billion in November so far - November 19, 2017
- Foreign Portfolio Investors inflow in equities at $2-billion in November so far - November 19, 2017
- Boursa Kuwait equities pare losses, edge marginally up - November 18, 2017