FPIs turned net buyers in July after nine straight months of massive net outflows, which started in October last year. Between October 2021 till June 2022, they sold a massive Rs 2.46 lakh crore in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs infuse Rs 12,000 cr in Indian equities in Sep on hopes of slow rate hikes - September 18, 2022
- Foreign Portfolio Investors infuse Rs 12,000 cr in Indian equities in September on hopes of slow rate hikes - September 18, 2022
- Foreign Investors Infuse Rs 12,000 Crore In Indian Equities In September - September 18, 2022