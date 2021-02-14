Foreign portfolio investments (FPI), which have touched record highs amid the pandemic, have continued to pour into the Indian equity market post the Union Budget for FY22. Net FPI inflow into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Market Outlook: Inflation data, global cues to drive Indian equities - February 14, 2021
- Foreign Portfolio Investors Invest Rs 20,593 Cr In Indian Equities Market Since Budget - February 14, 2021
- FPIs invest Rs 20,593 cr in Indian equities since Budget - February 14, 2021