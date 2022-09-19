The foreign net selling on Bursa Malaysia accelerated in the past week to RM186.2mil, which was over four times the amount net sold in the week before as higher-than-expected US inflation data spooked …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign selling of Bursa equities pick up to RM186.2mil - September 18, 2022
- Amalgamated Bank Sells 946 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) - September 18, 2022
- Foreign investors infuse Rs 12,000 crore into Indian equities in September on hopes of slow rate hikes - September 18, 2022