KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): Foreign investors were net sellers of Malaysian equities for the fourth consecutive week last week but at a slower pace of RM77.9 million compared with RM173.24 million in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Foreign selling of local equities narrowed to RM77.9m last week, says MIDF - April 11, 2021
- Asian equities off to cautious start ahead of earnings, US data - April 11, 2021
- European Equities: Eurozone Retail Sales and COVID-19 News in Focus - April 11, 2021