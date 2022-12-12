Foreign selling of Malaysian equities extended for the fourth consecutive week, jumping to RM731.8 million last week from RM301.2 million the prior week. In its weekly fund flow report on Monday (Dec …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign selling of Malaysian equities doubled to RM731.8m last week, says MIDF - December 11, 2022
- Bears not done yet with inflation-sensitive equities - December 11, 2022
- FPIs invest ₹4,500 crore in equities in December so far - December 11, 2022