KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): Foreign selling of Malaysian equities persisted for a third week at a slower pace of RM27.7 million last week (Sept 4 to 8), compared with RM113.5 million the prior week. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign selling of Malaysian equities narrowed to RM27.7m last week, says MIDF - September 10, 2023
- Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy London City Equities Stock - September 10, 2023
- Financial services, power, capital goods and automobile drives FPI interest in equities - September 10, 2023