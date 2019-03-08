March 8 (Reuters) – Foreigners were net buyers of Asian stocks for the second consecutive month in February, buoyed by rising optimism about a trade deal between the United States and China. Overseas …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreigners accumulate Asian equities in Feb on trade deal hopes - March 8, 2019
- Chinese equities continue to bleed into the close - March 8, 2019
- Dollar slips to 8-day low vs yen as equities fall broadly - March 8, 2019