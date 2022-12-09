China’s debt market lost US$3.1 billion in November, compared with ‘impressive’ gains of US$17.5 billion in other emerging markets China’s stock market witnessed US$8.5 billion in foreign inflows, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreigners snap up Chinese equities, cut debt in anticipation of emerging market rebound - December 9, 2022
- Equities rise on oil slide, China reopening hopes; Paytm surges - December 8, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as gains in U.S. equities help cryptocurrencies bounce back - December 8, 2022