Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese equities for the week that ended on Dec. 11, on optimism around the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and hopes of a faster economic recovery.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese equities in week ended Dec. 11 - December 17, 2020
- European Equities: U.S Stats and Stimulus Talks on Capitol Hill in Focus - December 16, 2020
- Qatari royalty snags Flatiron retail building from Thor Equities - December 16, 2020