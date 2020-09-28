A rebound in U.S. stocks at the end of last week helped slow the climb of the dollar, considered a safe haven, but signs of a slowdown in the nascent recovery from the pandemic and political …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FOREX-Dollar eases from two-month high as equities rally - September 28, 2020
- ASX to rise, global equities rally - September 28, 2020
- US election likely to be net positive for Indian equities - September 28, 2020