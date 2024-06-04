He took up the role on an interim basis in March. Hosie originally joined Credit Suisse in 2017 as its head of equities Asia Pacific, later assuming responsibility of the asset class for both Asia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Former Credit Suisse equities lead to take the helm as UBS global execution services head permanently - June 4, 2024
- Barclays appoints Alexander Altmann as Global Head of Equities Tactical Strategies - June 4, 2024
- FIIs sell equities worth Rs 12,436 crore; DIIs net sellers at Rs 3,319 crore - June 4, 2024