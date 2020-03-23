Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) General Employees’ Retirement System hired HGK Asset Management and Sprucegrove Investment Management to run $25 million each in active international value equities. The $706 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fort Lauderdale General Employees picks 2 for international equities - March 23, 2020
- Rupee plummets to all time low against dollar on weak equities, coronavirus scare - March 23, 2020
- Equities claw back from session lows on fed action - March 23, 2020