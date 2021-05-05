The MSCI EMU index of euro-zone equities outperformed the MSCI USA index through most of the first quarter of 2021. However, since April, eurozone equities have lost ground against their US peers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Four key reasons why eurozone equities will outperform their US peers in the remainder of 2021 – CE
The MSCI EMU index of euro-zone equities outperformed the MSCI USA index through most of the first quarter of 2021. However, since April, eurozone equities have lost ground against their US peers …