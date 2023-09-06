FPIs bought shares worth 11,525 crore on a net basis in the second half of August, up from 737 crore in the first half.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPI Buying In Indian Equities Slows To Four-month Low In August - September 6, 2023
- Rupee weakens to 83.09 against dollar as crude price surge rattles equities, currencies - September 5, 2023
- Hong Kong stocks lose ground for second day after tepid corporate earnings as Nomura pares forecast for Chinese equities - September 5, 2023