FPI inflow in equities at $1.5 billion in Nov so far

Foreign investors have pumped in a staggering USD 1.5 billion in the Indian equity markets this month so far, propelled by the government’s Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation plan. Foreign investors have pumped in a staggering USD 1.5 billion in the …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)