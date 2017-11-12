Foreign investors have pumped in a staggering USD 1.5 billion in the Indian equity markets this month so far, propelled by the government’s Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation plan. Foreign investors have pumped in a staggering USD 1.5 billion in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPI inflow in equities at $1.5 billion in Nov so far - November 12, 2017
- FPI inflow in equities at USD 1.5 billion in November so far - November 12, 2017
- Choice to move cash back to equities pays off - November 11, 2017