Noting that global investors have pumped in ₹1.6 lakh crore in Indian equities in 2020, Anurag Thakur, Minister of State, Finance and Corporate Affairs, said that it’s highest among the emerging …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FPI inflows in Indian equities highest among emerging markets: Anurag Thakur
Noting that global investors have pumped in ₹1.6 lakh crore in Indian equities in 2020, Anurag Thakur, Minister of State, Finance and Corporate Affairs, said that it’s highest among the emerging …