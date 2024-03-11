The Indian economy is growing at better-than-expected rates and this will have a positive impact on corporate earnings and consequently on the stock market. FY24 GDP growth is likely to be around 7.6 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPI inflows pick up in March, investors inject Rs 11,800 crore in equities so far - March 10, 2024
- US Inflation to sway equities - March 10, 2024
- Point of view: Bonds and equities correlation will turn increasingly negative, survey - March 10, 2024