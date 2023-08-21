The report reveals that FPIs’ investments in Indian equities rose from $523 billion in June 2022 to $626 billion by the close of June 2023.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPI Investment In Equities Surges By 20% To Rs 52.04 Lakh Crore In June Quarter - August 21, 2023
- Global equities rise as traders await Fed meeting, eye earnings - August 21, 2023
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities rise as traders await Fed meeting, eye earnings - August 21, 2023