According to NSDL data, FPIs infused ₹45,361 crore in Indian markets so far in July, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to exchange data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPI investment in Indian equities lower than June, infuse ₹45,365 crore in July so far; will the rally sustain? - July 29, 2023
- FPI investment in Indian equities lower than June; infuse ₹45,365 crore in July so far - July 29, 2023
- Global Investor Jim Rogers Bullish on Japanese & Chinese Equities, Crude, Silver, Agri Commodities - July 29, 2023