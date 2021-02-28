As the Indian equities continued to scale new highs post the Union Budget for FY22, the net foreign portfolio investments (FPI) into the Indian equities in February was ₹25,787 crore. The total net …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FPI invests ₹25,787 crore in Indian equities in February - February 28, 2021
- Roundup: U.S. equities post weekly losses amid rising bond yields - February 27, 2021
- As 10-year Treasury yield nears 1.5%, watch out for an ‘equities riot’ - February 27, 2021