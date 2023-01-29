Overall, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 1.21 lakh crore from the Indian equity markets in 2022, following aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally, particularly the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget 2023, remove Rs 17,000 crore from equities in January - January 29, 2023
- Foreign Invetors Adopt Cautious Stance Ahead Of Budget; Take Out Rs 17,000 Crore From Equities In January - January 29, 2023
- FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget; take out Rs 17,000 crore from equities in January - January 29, 2023