The outflow in January came after a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget; take out Rs 17,000 crore from equities in Jan - January 29, 2023
- FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget; take out Rs 17,000 cr from equities in Jan - January 29, 2023
- EIS: Israeli Equities Offer Strong Returns And Further Upside On Valuation - January 27, 2023