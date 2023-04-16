Overall, FPIs had pulled out a net sum of Rs 37,631 crore from Indian equities in 2022-23 on aggressive rate hikes by central banks globally and a record Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 2021-22.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs begin FY24 on a positive note; invest Rs 8,767 crore in Indian equities in April - April 16, 2023
- Watch These ETFs as EM Equities Are Poised to Rebound - April 15, 2023
- Fed Governor’s Hawkish Remarks Weigh on Equities - April 14, 2023