Foreign investors adopted a cautious approach offloading Indian equities worth close to Rs 3,776 crore so far this month owing to a spike in the US bond yields and uncertainty over the interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs cautious on equities; take out Rs 3,776 crore in February so far on spike in US bond yields - February 18, 2024
- FPIs cautious on equities; take out Rs 3,776 cr in Feb so far on spike in US bond yields - February 18, 2024
- Multibagger chemical stock to raise funds via issuance of warrants, equities – Check issue price and other details - February 17, 2024