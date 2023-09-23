FPIs have sold ₹10,164 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹10,100 crore as of September 22, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs continue to be net sellers in Sept, offload ₹10,164 crore in Indian equities; - September 23, 2023
- $16.9B Worth of Equities Sold in a Week as Bond Inflows Continue: Report - September 22, 2023
- Local equities may take longer to recover - September 22, 2023