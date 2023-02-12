Foreign investors continue to desert Indian stock markets as they pulled out over Rs 9,600 crore this month so far on costlier valuation of domestic equities compared to other emerging markets. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs’ exodus continues; take out Rs 9,600 cr from equities in Feb - February 12, 2023
- James Oram wins New Zealand road title in Bolton Equities Black Spoke sweep - February 12, 2023
- FPIs’ exodus continues; take out Rs 9,600 crore from equities in February - February 12, 2023