FPIs have shown a significant resurgence in their investment activity within the Indian equity markets this month, injecting over Rs 38,000 crore, mainly driven by favourable shifts in the global econ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Introducing the NEW Equities News: Transforming the world by investing in what matters most - March 24, 2024
- FPIs infuse over Rs 38,000 cr in equities in March so far amid strong domestic economic outlook - March 24, 2024
- FPIs invest over Rs 38K cr in equities in Mar so far amid positive outlook - March 24, 2024