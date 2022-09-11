Foreign investors have pumped in close to Rs 5,600 crore into the domestic equity markets in this month so far on expected growth in consumer spending in festive season and better macro fundamentals …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs infuse Rs 5,600 crore in Indian equities in September - September 11, 2022
- FPIs infuse Rs 5,600 crore in Indian equities in September so far - September 11, 2022
- FPIs infuse ₹5,600 crore in Indian equities in September so far - September 11, 2022