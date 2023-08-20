NEW DELHI: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have infused close to Rs 8,400 crore in Indian equities so far this month primarily due to uncertainty in the global markets, economic concerns in China, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs infuse Rs 8,400 crore in equities this month on global uncertainty, China concerns - August 20, 2023
- Fewer bears in the stock market could leave US equities vulnerable to market shocks - August 20, 2023
- Indian equities, private markets to benefit from macro backdrop, Nifty EPS to grow 18% in FY24: Standard Chartered - August 19, 2023