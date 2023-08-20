The inflow is driven by global market uncertainty, concerns about China’s economy, and the stability of India’s domestic economy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs Inject Rs 8,400 Crore In Equities Amid Global Uncertainty, China Concerns - August 20, 2023
- FPIs Infuse ₹8,400 Cr In Equities This Month On Global Uncertainty, China Concerns - August 20, 2023
- FPIs infuse ₹8,400 crore in equities this month on global uncertainty, concerns over China - August 20, 2023