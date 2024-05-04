Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) snapped their April’s selling streak and turned net buyers in Indian equities, however, sell-off continued in debt market. Last month, FPIs tuned net sellers in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invest ₹1,156 crore in Indian equities, remain net sellers in debt market; Here’s what experts predict - May 4, 2024
- Multibagger Penny Stock: 115 pc Return In 1 Year; Company Finalises Conversion of 13 Crore Warrants Into Equities - May 4, 2024
- Equities Investors Lose N3.6trn In April Amid Banks’ Recapitalisation - May 4, 2024