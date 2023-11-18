FPIs have bought ₹1,433 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹15,375 crore as of November 17, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to NSDL data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invest ₹1,433 crore in Indian equities, reverse selling streak on sharp decline in US bond yields - November 18, 2023
- Fixed income to trail global equities in 2024, report says - November 17, 2023
- Can Australian equities navigate tough terrain? - November 17, 2023