With this, inflow in the equity market reached Rs 1.26 lakh crore, and the same for debt was at Rs 23,300 crore so far this year, data showed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs Invest In Equities On Global Uncertainty, Concerns Over China - August 13, 2023
- After short breather; FPIs invest in equities on global uncertainty, concerns over China - August 13, 2023
- Hedge funds pile into equities after missing this year’s rally - August 12, 2023