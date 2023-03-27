The substantial investment by the US-based GQG Partners in the Adani Group companies has been the primary driver of the foreign investors’ infusion of US$ 874.55 million (Rs 7,200 crore) into Indian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invest nearly US$ 874.55 million (Rs 7,200 crore) in Indian equities in March - March 27, 2023
- Securities Commission: Venture capitals, private equities committed funds of RM16.08b in 2022 - March 27, 2023
- ETMarkets Smart Talk: Deploy 50% in largecap equities & 30% in govt bonds, 10% in gold & rest in cash: Siddarth Bhamre - March 26, 2023