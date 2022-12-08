Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) continued to be bullish on the financial services sector, according to data for the second fortnight of November. Overall, FPIs were net buyers in the equity segment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invest over ₹36,000 crore in Indian equities in November – Financial services is top favourite - December 8, 2022
- GLOBAL MARKETS-China, Hong Kong stocks lift Asian equities; growth worries loom - December 8, 2022
- ESIC funds for equities an overdue decision - December 8, 2022