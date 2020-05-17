Equities saw a net outflow of Rs 6,883 crore in April and Rs 61,973 crore in March, hit by coronavirus-induced disruptions.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invest over Rs 17,000 crore in equities so far in May; no respite for debt markets - May 17, 2020
- Equities rebound but broader risk negative signals persist across major markets [Video] - May 17, 2020
- Thor Equities Partners With Industrious to Operate Over 36,000 SF In Midtown Manhattan - May 16, 2020