The mid-April data on FPI inflows revealed that the financials, automobile components, and information technology sectors were particularly attractive to foreign investors, Fisdoms Dalmia, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs invest Rs 11,630 cr in equities in Apr on reasonable valuation, rupee appreciation - April 30, 2023
- US Equities Rebound, On Track For Weekly Gains: Energy And Financial Sectors Outperform - April 29, 2023
- US Equities Rebound, On Track For Weekly Gains: Energy And Financial Outperform - April 29, 2023